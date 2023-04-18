Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 15,622 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,217 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,622 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,604,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,130 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,786 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $37,030,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,728,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,583,000 after purchasing an additional 861,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. 6,274,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,013,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.46.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

