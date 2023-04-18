KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 998,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of KORE Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KORE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in KORE Group by 53.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in KORE Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in KORE Group by 32.5% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in KORE Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on KORE Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KORE Group from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

KORE Group Trading Up 1.7 %

About KORE Group

NYSE:KORE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.20. 43,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,981. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93. KORE Group has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

(Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.