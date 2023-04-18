Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $16,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 87.5% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $231.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $200.32 and a twelve month high of $280.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,916.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $43,924.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,598 shares of company stock worth $3,058,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

