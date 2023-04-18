Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $85.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lakeland Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Price Performance

LKFN stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.18. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $56.83 and a 12-month high of $83.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lakeland Financial news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $150,256.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,938 shares in the company, valued at $204,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after buying an additional 35,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 942,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,137,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.