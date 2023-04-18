Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.73

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.73 and last traded at $89.44, with a volume of 68426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lantheus from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.24 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.41. Lantheus had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $263.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $559,074.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,626 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian A. Markison sold 13,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $1,078,217.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,269.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,401 shares of company stock worth $17,634,950 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lantheus by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 9.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lantheus by 23.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.