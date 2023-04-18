Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP stock opened at $312.22 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.87, for a total value of $271,357.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,328 shares of company stock worth $26,478,645. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.20.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

