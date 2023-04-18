Leeward Investments LLC MA Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,975 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 262.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.77. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

