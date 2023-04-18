Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $15.85 Million Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $15,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Entergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.02. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Entergy in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.41.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock worth $1,821,838 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

