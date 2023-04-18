Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $19.16 Million Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,584 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned about 0.37% of Primerica worth $19,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Primerica by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $178.94 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $195.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.18.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $686.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.75.

In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total value of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

