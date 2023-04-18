Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,809 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Centene were worth $15,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Centene by 2.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after acquiring an additional 855,690 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Centene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,399,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,038,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Price Performance

Centene stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.22.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.