Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 166,436 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 166,436 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $17,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 447.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 27,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 54.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,371,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,388,000 after acquiring an additional 149,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,982,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,144 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.15.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.56%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

