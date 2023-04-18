Legacy Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,439,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,853,000 after acquiring an additional 30,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Morningstar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Morningstar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Morningstar by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 381,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,722,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MORN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total transaction of $1,009,414.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,838,041,637.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,916 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.92, for a total value of $955,190.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,645,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,580,604.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.82, for a total value of $1,009,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,639,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,041,637.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,949 shares of company stock valued at $25,400,272 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MORN opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.99 and a 12-month high of $286.29.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

