Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,161 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.90.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

