Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 132 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.21.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $96.77 on Tuesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

