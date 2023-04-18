Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Price Performance

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $200.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.56.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

