Legacy Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 285,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $47.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

