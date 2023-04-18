Legacy Advisors LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,263 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,449,047,000 after purchasing an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Illumina by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,591,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $303,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,792 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,574,461 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,391,000 after acquiring an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illumina by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 923,588 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $176,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina Trading Up 0.9 %

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $352.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.