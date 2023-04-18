Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,159 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

