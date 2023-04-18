Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

CRM opened at $197.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 938.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.24, for a total value of $141,549.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,604,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $9,084,061. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

