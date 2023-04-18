Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys 315 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,014 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,290,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,409,065 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $352,061,000 after purchasing an additional 43,393 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 201,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $8.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $278.80. 27,817,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,337,609. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $281.10. The firm has a market cap of $688.64 billion, a PE ratio of 155.18, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock valued at $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

