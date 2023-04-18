Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 0.7% of Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.10. The company had a trading volume of 658,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,774. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.47.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

