Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Price Performance
NYSE:ASG opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty All-Star Growth Fund
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile
Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG)
- Promising Upsides on these Biotech Penny Stocks
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.