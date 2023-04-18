Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ASG)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ASG opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

