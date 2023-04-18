Lisk Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $156.22 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Lisk has a total market cap of $156.22 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for about $1.11 or 0.00003656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009271 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000220 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004693 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001047 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001148 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,897,430 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

