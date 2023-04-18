Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.60-26.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $26.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.0-66.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.67 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $490.43.

LMT stock opened at $489.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $478.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.60. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $498.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

