Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Loudon Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 3.2% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 194,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 156.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 15,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.85.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, reaching $207.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.48. The firm has a market cap of $123.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

