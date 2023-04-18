Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.72. The company had a trading volume of 134,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,241. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $128.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.31.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

