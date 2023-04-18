Loudon Investment Management LLC Invests $420,000 in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Loudon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 455.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 20.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 13.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after acquiring an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE SLG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.30. 996,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,633. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.01. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $76.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -218.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $35.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.06.

Insider Activity at SL Green Realty

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

