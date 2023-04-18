Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,949 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $228.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,897. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.23.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.72%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.