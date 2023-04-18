Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 488 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sysco by 54.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 378,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,176. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. Sysco’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

A number of analysts have commented on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

