Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Northland Securities

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $57.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LITE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.93.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $46.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $96.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,405,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $25,700,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

