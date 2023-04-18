Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $6.00

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.00, but opened at $6.18. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1,743,939 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAZR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 7.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. The company had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

