Magic Internet Money 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $376,120.44 (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.65 million and approximately $376,120.44 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Profile

Magic Internet Money launched on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. The official message board for Magic Internet Money is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

