Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The stock had a trading volume of 671,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,676. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.79.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

