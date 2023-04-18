Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 122 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total transaction of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at $238,293,879.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.99, for a total value of $8,729,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 612,745 shares in the company, valued at $118,866,402.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,580 shares of company stock worth $33,641,330. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.78. The stock had a trading volume of 729,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,428. The company has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,743.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $213.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.73.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.