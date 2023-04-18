Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 1,357 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.59.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,785,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.80. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

