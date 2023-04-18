Magnus Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,336 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 0.9% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.16% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IYR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $84.46. 2,196,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,696. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.63.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

