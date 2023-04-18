Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $49.73 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,666 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.1% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $49,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.18. 431,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,295. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.49.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

