Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $3.09 Million in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BATS:BLDG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 117,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Separately, ALM First Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,073,000.

Cambria Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS:BLDG traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.82. The company had a trading volume of 451 shares. The company has a market cap of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.66.

About Cambria Global Real Estate ETF

The Cambria Global Real Estate ETF (BLDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively-managed to provide exposure to the real estate sector and its related industries. Stocks are selected using Cambrias multi-factor algorithm. BLDG was launched on Sep 24, 2020 and is managed by Cambria.

