Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,000. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF makes up 1.4% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JHMD. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,547,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 68,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 31,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

JHMD traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 11,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,543. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.63.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

