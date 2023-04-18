Magnus Financial Group LLC Sells 54,602 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,602 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,868,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,570,000 after purchasing an additional 408,717 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,660,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,658,000 after purchasing an additional 379,548 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,900,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,361,000 after acquiring an additional 303,844 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4,532.2% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,775,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.43. 827,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

