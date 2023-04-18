Manifold Finance Tops 24 Hour Volume of $932,864.25 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $28.96 or 0.00095440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and approximately $932,864.25 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance launched on May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

