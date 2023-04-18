Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Marten Transport Price Performance

Shares of MRTN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. 252,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,878. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.58.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $106,897.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

