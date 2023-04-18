Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Decreased by Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,690,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,697,000 after buying an additional 598,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,704,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,625,000 after acquiring an additional 162,854 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133,134 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,194,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $270,492,000 after acquiring an additional 406,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,891,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,576,550. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total value of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

