Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,120,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,833 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Medtronic worth $164,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Medtronic by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.21. 388,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,022,912. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

