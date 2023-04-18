MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,337.75

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,337.75 and last traded at $1,326.13, with a volume of 83038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,314.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,027.38.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MercadoLibre

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

