Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $243,240,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 254.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,647,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

