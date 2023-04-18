Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Up 19.8% in March

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 444,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $88,588.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,688.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 3.3 %

MTH stock traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,139. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $127.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MTH shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

