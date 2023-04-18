Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 7.1%

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) fell 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.11 and last traded at $22.25. 81,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 329,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRUS. SVB Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $943.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.86% and a negative net margin of 315.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

