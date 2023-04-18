Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $250.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.06.

NASDAQ:META traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.89. 12,209,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,414,605. The company has a market capitalization of $564.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $224.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

