Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $34.46 million and $742,242.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000097 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010414 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000957 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00026495 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

